Paul Hobart Bosworth made his last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on February 8, 2019. He was born January 4, 1985 of Gerald and Aundean Bosworth. Although being raised in Gonzales, he considered Baton Rouge his home. He is preceded in death by his father Gerald Arthur Bosworth and the love of his life Amy Goff. He is survived by his mother Aundean (husband E.J.), and brothers: Tyler (wife René), Scott and Adam. Niece Jeanne "Boogie", nephew Manning, and his beloved albino Doberman Bruce. Paul graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society. He was a Senior Manager of Cyber Security at Ernst & Young, Advisory Services. Paul was an avid cyclist and runner. He also considered himself a connoisseur on the grill. A die hard New Orleans Saints fan (had the Starter Jacket to prove it), he was equally as upset, if not more, about the "blown" call. Everyone who knew Paul, knew laughter surrounded him and "roasting" you was always on the table. We were so lucky to have Paul in our lives for 34 years. We will have all the wonderful memories and pictures (we all knew Paul loved a picture opportunity) to always keep his spirit alive. In lieu of flowers, please sign up as a donor at beamatch.org and become a match for someone in need, or make donations to the Aids Lifecycle at aidslifecycle.org. Memorial service will be held at 10 am on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Estuary at the Water Campus, 1110 S. River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 10802. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019

