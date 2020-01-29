Paul Ironmonger passed away unexpectedly on January 21st at age 72. Paul was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, although he lived in Baton Rouge for 50 years. He graduated from Purcell High School and the U. of Cincinnati and earned an advanced degree from LSU in Marketing. Paul was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was an ardent Redlegs baseball fan and an LSU fan. He worked for WJBO Radio in the days of "Loose Radio." Paul was a successful Baton Rouge business man and entrepreneur. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Paul will return home to Cincinnati to be buried with family that predeceased him. He is survived by his son, Alex Ironmonger, Alex's wife, Sarah Elspeth Ironmonger, and their children Eli and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Diekmeyer, a niece, Kari Williams, and two great-nephews, Xavier and Gavin, as well as by his partner in life, Rena Zaffini, whom he greatly loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond C. and Katharine Schmiesing Ironmonger. There will be a memorial service on Friday, January 31st at 11:00am at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., with burial to be at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020