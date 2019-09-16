Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:30 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Paul J. Buco, beloved brother and uncle, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 67 due to diabetic complications. He was a native of New Hampshire and recent resident of Baton Rouge. Paul received his bachelor's degree from Providence College in 1975, his M.S. in Physiology from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1977, and his Ph.D. in Physiology from University of Louisville in 1984. Paul worked in a number of positions including medical research, teaching, paralegal work, and, most recently, as a Clinical Compliance Consultant and Regulatory Analyst Specialist at Amerigroup, Inc. in Baton Rouge. However, the work he loved the most was fine art repair and restoration. He was preceded in death by his father Paul A. Buco, his mother Mary Louise Buco, and youngest sister Margaret Buco Wilson. He is survived by his brother Steven M. Buco Ph.D. and wife Deborah of Baton Rouge, LA; his sisters Doris Buco and husband Michael Blake of Durham, NH, Marianne Gage and husband Richard of Nashua, NH, Jean DeRoche of Fremont, NH, and Janet Goodspeed of Baton Rouge, LA; and 11 nephews and one niece. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge. LA. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning until the time of service. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019

