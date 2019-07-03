Paul J. Parker Jr. "Ace" passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on June 5, 2019. Paul was born and raised in Decatur, IL, and graduated from St. Theresa High School. After graduation he went on to serve in the Air Force as an air traffic controller in Dover England and at Chicago O'Hare Field. After his service, he attended Indiana Tech University where he pitched for the baseball team and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree. In 1975, he moved his family to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he continued his career with BASF, Exxon, Borden and Union Carbide. He rode motorcycles for many years and enjoyed his time on the golf course with friends. He and his wife, Maryann, were long time parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Paul loved the St. Louis Cardinals and passed that fandom and love for the game to his family. He enjoyed drives along River Road, photography, music, a good hamburger, a cold beer, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In 2010, Paul and Maryann moved to the Atlanta area to be close to his daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maryann Moore Parker; his children, Stephen Parker of Baton Rouge, La, Beth Ann (Brad) Falberg of Johns Creek, Ga, and Carrie (Andy) Clonts of Johns Creek, Ga; six grandchildren, Matthew Parker, Aubrey Parker Abusada, Maryclare Freeman, Elizabeth Freeman, Aidan Clonts and Caroline Clonts; and two great-grandchildren, Everett Parker and Davis Parker. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Geraldine Parker. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur, IL on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10 am with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. A special thank you to Paul's caregivers Rosalind, Sally, Adrienne and rest of the staff at Tapestry House for their loving care and support. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 11, 2019