Paul Jason Barrick, 48, died on 3/12/2019. He was born on 5/5/1970 in Baton Rouge, LA to Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and Sue Ellen Myers Barrick. Paul was a loving person, an excellent son, brother, uncle and friend. He had an unquenchiable passion for literature and writing evidenced in his vast collection of books. He loved fire arms, knives and teaching people how to protect themselves and how to be prepared for emergencies, always giving of himself 100% to help people. His successful career in IT spanned decades always with a logical and ethical approach. He is survived by his mother Sue, brother Mark and nephew Dylan Barrick. He was preceded in death by his father Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and his grandparents Frederick Bruce and Beatrice Nichols Myers and James and Mabel Barrick. At his request, there will be no service at this time. The interment of his ashes will be at a later date.
