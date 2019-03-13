Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paul Jason Barrick, 48, died on 3/12/2019. He was born on 5/5/1970 in Baton Rouge, LA to Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and Sue Ellen Myers Barrick. Paul was a loving person, an excellent son, brother, uncle and friend. He had an unquenchiable passion for literature and writing evidenced in his vast collection of books. He loved fire arms, knives and teaching people how to protect themselves and how to be prepared for emergencies, always giving of himself 100% to help people. His successful career in IT spanned decades always with a logical and ethical approach. He is survived by his mother Sue, brother Mark and nephew Dylan Barrick. He was preceded in death by his father Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and his grandparents Frederick Bruce and Beatrice Nichols Myers and James and Mabel Barrick. At his request, there will be no service at this time. The interment of his ashes will be at a later date. Paul Jason Barrick, 48, died on 3/12/2019. He was born on 5/5/1970 in Baton Rouge, LA to Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and Sue Ellen Myers Barrick. Paul was a loving person, an excellent son, brother, uncle and friend. He had an unquenchiable passion for literature and writing evidenced in his vast collection of books. He loved fire arms, knives and teaching people how to protect themselves and how to be prepared for emergencies, always giving of himself 100% to help people. His successful career in IT spanned decades always with a logical and ethical approach. He is survived by his mother Sue, brother Mark and nephew Dylan Barrick. He was preceded in death by his father Reginald "Reggie" Barrick and his grandparents Frederick Bruce and Beatrice Nichols Myers and James and Mabel Barrick. At his request, there will be no service at this time. The interment of his ashes will be at a later date. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

(225) 664-4143 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close