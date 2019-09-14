Paul John Livaudais Jr., a native of New Orleans and resident of St. Gabriel passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 74. Paul will be remembered for his love of his 13 grandchildren, the hill country of Texas, hunting, camping and for his die-hard support of President Trump. He is preceded in death by his parents Anna and Paul Livaudais, Sr. and one sister Candace Livaudais. He is survived by his wife Susan Livaudais; brother, Warren Livaudais (Gloria); children, Darren Livaudais, Lori Sheehy (David), Gretchen Johnson (Rickie) and Amy Sanders (Travis); grandchildren, Dara, Brooke, Nicholas, Blaise, Paige, Meaghan, Abby, Jacob, Joseph, Cameron, Jaxon, Stevie and Roman. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. The funeral procession will leave at 1:00 pm traveling to St. Gabriel Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow in St. Gabriel Cemetery. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019