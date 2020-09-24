Paul Joseph Anderson, Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:11 p.m. Paul lived a Good Life until his debilitating illness over the last eleven years. He was a very successful businessman and was co-owner of Anderson-Longacre Builders Hardware for 25 years and Anderson & Anderson Builders Hardware for 25 years, until his retirement in July of 2008. He enjoyed traveling the U.S. from coast to coast in his "pristine" Bluebird Motorhome and was a very involved member of the Cruisin' Cajuns and Texas Outlaws. Paul was an avid LSU Football Fan who bought his first Season Tickets at the age of 18, and over the years, also became an avid LSU Basketball Fan and Season Ticket holder. He shared his passion for LSU Sports with all of this children and grandchildren who spent many years attending Football and Basketball games with him. He was also a member of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Tucumcari, where he was a Board Member and was the King, along with his daughter, Emmie, who was the Queen in 1995. He was a member of the Mason's for over 50 years. Paul was his family's Leader and Protector. He instilled great work ethic, independence, and a good sense of humor in all of his children. He also shared his love for Jesus with his family and friends and attended Istrouma Baptist Church, which is where his journey with his Lord & Savior began as a young man many years ago. Paul joins his parents for a joyous reunion in heaven, Earl J. Anderson and Pearl M. Anderson. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Anderson of Decatur, GA. Paul leaves behind Ellen Thompson Anderson, his wife of 46 years, who has been his "rock" during his illness. He was father to six children, two who preceded him in death, Paul J. Anderson, Jr. (Andy) and Emmie Anderson Wisniewski. His surviving four children, who will cherish all of their great Memories, are his two daughters, Deborah Moody and her husband, George, of Wichita Falls, TX. and Alicia Anderson of Gonzales, LA. and his two sons, Chad Anderson and his wife, Lisa, of Baton Rouge, LA. and Richard Anderson of New York City, N.Y. He also leaves behind four randchildren. Three special grandsons who truly admired him, Christopher Moody of Baton Rouge, LA., Keaton Moody of Junction City, CO., Austin Anderson and his wife, Bailey, of Brandon, MS. and his favorite granddaughter, Katelynn Mansukhani and her husband, Mahesh, of Laguna Beach, CA., along with four great grandchildren. The family would like to express a sincere Thank You to all of his caregivers, especially Gloria, Annie, Ashley and Alicia. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28 at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. A private graveside service will follow. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. If you want to do something in remembrance of Paul, a small random act of kindness will suffice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store