Paul Lawrence Davidson, Jr. passed away at his home in Baton Rouge, on October 21, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born December 2, 1925, in Baldwin, LA, eldest child of Paul Lawrence Davidson and Electa Marie Navarro. He lived in Baton Rouge for more than 70 years. He lived a full life that epitomized that of "the Greatest Generation." He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, "Hippo," and PawPaw. He grew up in Franklin, LA; and after graduating from Franklin High School in 1940, he started LSU at the age of 15, playing in the LSU band and studying chemical engineering. However, anticipating being drafted, he joined the U.S. Navy soon after his 18th birthday. He married the love of his life and friend since age 12, Patricia Boudreaux, in 1945, right before shipping out to the Pacific. After his service, he returned to LSU and completed his degree in Chemical Engineering in 1952 under the G.I. Bill; and by that time he had four of his eight children. He worked at Gulf States Utilities and Ormet Corporation before becoming a New York Life Insurance agent, a job he fully enjoyed until he retired in 2015. He was an active member of several engineering organizations as well as the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society, the Canary Islands Heritage Society, and a faithful participant at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church until 1978 and more recently at St. Aloysius. He was most proud of his eight children, who all achieved at least one university degree; several more than one. Education was a priority even at the cost of financial sacrifice. On August 18, 2020, Paul and Pat celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Navarro Rodney Davidson (wife Kathleen and daughter Martha), and brother-in-law Ted Lee McIntyre. Left to celebrate his rich legacy are his wife Pat, his sister Ruth Louise McIntyre, his eight children and their spouses-Patricia Lynn Shelley (Jim), Pamela Wall (Mike), Paul L. Davidson III (Debby), Jan Wall (Louis), Judy Owens (Gary), Father Al Michael Davidson, Sue Hagius (Ken), and Dale Elizabeth Davidson, as well as 15 grandchildren: Elise, Jim III, Johnny and Mark Shelley; Brandon and Katy Wall; Mark Davidson; Michael and Mary Wall; Keri, Jonathan and Brad Owens; and Lauren, Rosemary and Christine Hagius; plus 18 great-grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime, he accumulated many valued friendships with work colleagues and neighbors; and he loved socializing and seeing people even through these last weeks. The family would like to thank caregivers Tina Latino and Jill Phillips, who cared for both Paul and Pat, and supported the children in their goal to keep their parents at home. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, October 25. The funeral mass will be celebrated by his son Father Al Davidson at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, at noon on Monday, October 26. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be a son, sons-in-law, and grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the LSU Foundation or a charity of your choice
.