Ret. SFC. Paul Martin Thibodeaux (June 28, 1944), a resident of Central, LA, passed away on August 21, 2019. He is a graduate of Istrouma High and a Vietnam War Veteran. He is survived by wife Katherine Terrell Thibodeaux, children, Joseph Martin Thibodeaux, Michael Andre Thibodeaux (Kim Thibodeaux), and Jacqueline Thibodeaux Coward (William Coward), grandchildren, Megan Allyn (Paul Allyn), Amy Story (Josh Story), Haley Jolly (Brandon Jolly), Ariel Thibodeaux, Alanna Coward, Andrew Coward, and siblings, Cooper Thibodeaux, Patricia Thibodeaux, Celeste Thibodeaux Gunter, Linda Strain, Kenneth Thibodeaux, Pierre Thibodeaux, and Andre Thibodeaux. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Thibodeaux, son, John Thibodeaux, and siblings, C. M. Thibodeaux, Katherine Thibodeaux Ducote, Russell Ann Thibodeaux Stonaker, Barbara Jean Thibodeaux Barringer, and Bernadette Thibodeaux Marino. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation at Green Oaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815, August 25, 2019, 3pm- 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Trust for the National Mall at https://www.nps.gov/vive/getinvolved/donate.htm
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019