Paul Davey, 88, died May 5, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA, following a long illness. He is survived by his nephews Rex (Miriam), Gerald (Kay), and Kent (Lana) Davey, and nieces Janet and Candy Davey, and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Baustian Davey, parents, Marion Stephen and Margaret Dunn Davey, and his brothers, Jack (Gloria) and Rex (Florence) Davey. Born and raised in West Monroe, LA, Paul was a retired physics and mathematics professor at SUNY Fredonia. Prior to his long career in teaching, he performed classified nuclear fission research for the Department of Defense/U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School, Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (1951), Iowa State University (1954), and University of Nebraska (1964). Paul was an avid outdoorsman, having grown up hunting squirrels and waterfowl along the Ouachita River, with his brothers, father, and close friends Wood Sers and Alva Rutledge. Later he enjoyed turkey hunting in the Allegheny Mountains and on the Seneca Nation with close friends and colleagues in Western New York. He was also a tinkerer and a woodworker and loved his pet cats, Samson and Delilah (Dee). He had an abiding interest in the Old West, inspired by stories from his orphaned father who was raised by California gold miners, and by nightly family read-aloud sessions from the works of Zane Grey, Louis L'Amour, Rudyard Kipling, and other adventure writers. Along with wife Barb, Paul was a longtime supporter of natural history enjoyment, wilderness conservation, and the arts. He also enjoyed regularly traveling to Louisiana to visit relatives and old friends, and traveling both within the country and abroad, with his wife, brother-in-law Bob, and in later years, with special friend Doris Padgett. Paul developed a lifelong love for books and ideas, and surrounded himself with great works of literature. Paul was known for his wit, geniality, gentlemanly manners, and for the frequently uttered phrase, "This is simple and straightforward." Special thanks go to the staff at St. James Place, particularly Dr. Robert Chasuk, nurse Netia Winfield, and caring companion Donald Sensley. A memorial celebration of Paul's life will be held at St. James Place Bar " Happy Hour," on Friday May 24.

