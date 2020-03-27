Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Peter Daigle Jr.. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux 821 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-447-9041 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Peter Daigle, Jr., a resident of Paincourtville, LA, born May 25, 1932, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 87. He worked and retired from Dugas and LeBlanc, Westfield Plantation. He worked as a mechanic's helper and later as a night watchman until retirement. He is survived by his sisters, Rose Mary Landry, Gloria Daigle, Dotty Boudreaux and her husband, Larry Boudreaux. Uncle to Dawn Toups (George), Lori Gaudet (Jaime), Colette Plauche, Beth Boudreaux, Cindy Coburn, Darrell Landry (Stephanie), Aaron Landry (Janet), Karen Gomez (Floyd). Great Uncle to Nicholas, Reece, Tori, Ross (Summer), Abbie, Maggie, Logan, Erika, Tanner, Darren, Christy, Jonathan, Ky, Kaci (Hershall), Chad (Meagan), Cody (Darian), Jeama (Jeremy), Vincent (Samantha), and Gabriel. Great Great Uncle to Branson, Fisher, Cullyn, Kailey, Blaize, Audrey, Nate, Maverick, Bexlie, Jack, Evan, Aurora and Amiyah. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Alma Aucoin Daigle, Grandparents Louis and Stella Comes Daigle, and Albert and Donatile LeBlanc Aucoin, brother-in-law, Charles "C.B." Landry, and a nephew Kenneth Coburn. The family wished to have a visitation in his honor; however, will be holding a private service at the graveside. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Health System's doctors and staff, Thibodaux Home Health, Napoleonville Heritage Manor, St. Joseph Hospice and his special caregivers, Catherine, Rhenota, Barbara, Sherri, Valery, Murial and Shenica for all their excellent care. Thanks also to Landry's Funeral Home for their excellent service and care to our family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Online condolences can be given at Paul Peter Daigle, Jr., a resident of Paincourtville, LA, born May 25, 1932, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 87. He worked and retired from Dugas and LeBlanc, Westfield Plantation. He worked as a mechanic's helper and later as a night watchman until retirement. He is survived by his sisters, Rose Mary Landry, Gloria Daigle, Dotty Boudreaux and her husband, Larry Boudreaux. Uncle to Dawn Toups (George), Lori Gaudet (Jaime), Colette Plauche, Beth Boudreaux, Cindy Coburn, Darrell Landry (Stephanie), Aaron Landry (Janet), Karen Gomez (Floyd). Great Uncle to Nicholas, Reece, Tori, Ross (Summer), Abbie, Maggie, Logan, Erika, Tanner, Darren, Christy, Jonathan, Ky, Kaci (Hershall), Chad (Meagan), Cody (Darian), Jeama (Jeremy), Vincent (Samantha), and Gabriel. Great Great Uncle to Branson, Fisher, Cullyn, Kailey, Blaize, Audrey, Nate, Maverick, Bexlie, Jack, Evan, Aurora and Amiyah. Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Alma Aucoin Daigle, Grandparents Louis and Stella Comes Daigle, and Albert and Donatile LeBlanc Aucoin, brother-in-law, Charles "C.B." Landry, and a nephew Kenneth Coburn. The family wished to have a visitation in his honor; however, will be holding a private service at the graveside. The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Health System's doctors and staff, Thibodaux Home Health, Napoleonville Heritage Manor, St. Joseph Hospice and his special caregivers, Catherine, Rhenota, Barbara, Sherri, Valery, Murial and Shenica for all their excellent care. Thanks also to Landry's Funeral Home for their excellent service and care to our family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close