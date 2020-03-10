Paul Pierre Petit, Jr., a native of Lorman, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Paul graduated from St. Joseph High School in Natchez, MS in 1948. He attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, and graduated in 1951 with a BS in Chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. During the next four years, Paul served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He went on to receive a Master's in Business Administration from LSUNO in 1969. In 1989, he was admitted as a MAI Member to The Appraisal Institute. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Myers Petit of Baton Rouge; children, Pam Petit of Baton Rouge, Kandace Petit Fielding and husband John of Baton Rouge, and Michael Petit and wife Sharon of Irvine, CA; grandchildren, Seth Fielding of La Verne, CA, Lukas Fielding and wife Carly of Madisonville, LA, Andrew Petit and wife Christine, Darron Petit, and Kevin Petit, all of Irvine; and great-grandsons, Case and Cole Fielding. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Pierre Petit and Lillian Bethancourt; and sister, Peggy Petit Dering. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until a Funeral Service at 2:00. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Jackie Hebert and the Hospice of Baton Rouge for the special care that they provided for Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge and/or the Society of St. Vincent De Paul. Paul was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted friend to many.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020