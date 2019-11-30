|
|
Paul Ray Babin passed away at 10:00 p.m on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Butterfly Hospice at Baton Rouge General Mid-City. He was born on March 6, 1951 to Thomas D and Anna E. Babin. He was a 1971 graduate of Redemptorist High School. He was a native of Baker, Louisiana and a resident of St. Francisville, La. He retired with 30 years of service as a technician with the City Parish, working at the Central Garage on the BRPD vehicles. Paul is survived by ten sisters, Ellen Babin (Montegut, La.), Cherie Babin Brown; Jeanne Babin; Melanie Babin Sullivan (Pat); and Adrienne Babin Riddle (David), all of Baker, La.; Janice Babin Browning (Wayne) of Greenwell Springs, La.; Michelle Babin Ory (Albert) of Ethel, La.; Anna Marie Babin Laurent (Chad) of New Roads, La.; DeEtte Babin Staid of Zachary, La., and Kathy Babin Trivette (Tom) of Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by three brothers, Barry Babin (Rita) and Charles Errol Babin (Jane), both of Baker, La.; and Kenneth Babin of Pride, La. He is also survived by five aunts Jewell Mae Babin Watts (Abe), Betty Babin, Lottie Engels, Shirley Engels and Beverly Engels, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Anna Engels Babin; a brother Thomas D. Babin, Jr; a nephew Kevin Babin; a niece RitaAnne Babin McDaniel; a great nephew Chevy King; paternal grandparents Thomas E. and Elosia Mae Babin; maternal grandparents Joseph Arthur and Myrtis Marionneaux Engels, and numerous aunts and uncles. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. A private service will be held for the family and friends at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019