Paul Smith Jr.
Paul Smith, Jr., native of Plaquemine, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 82. He leaves to cherish his memories; four sisters; four brothers; one son; one granddaughter; two great grandchildren; one Godchild & a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Public viewing on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Inner-City of Plaquemine, LA., from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Private dismissal service at 10 a.m. (Masks and social distancing required). Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
