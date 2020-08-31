Paul Smith, Jr., native of Plaquemine, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 82. He leaves to cherish his memories; four sisters; four brothers; one son; one granddaughter; two great grandchildren; one Godchild & a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Public viewing on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mt. Zion Inner-City of Plaquemine, LA., from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Private dismissal service at 10 a.m. (Masks and social distancing required). Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store