Paul Stein
Paul Stein passed away peacefully at his home in Vacherie on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Z. Stein. Father of Aaron Stein (Kathy), Nathan Stein, Bryan Stein (Pam), Charlotte S. Homer (Mike), Patrick Stein, Stacey S. Fey (Greg) and Rebecca S. Wahden (Ed). Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great Great Grandfather of numerous children. Son of the late Eluce and Archangel Stein. Brother of Norris, Joseph, Nelson and Maryann Stein, Ruby McClean and the late Alvin Stein, Lena Vicknair, Josephine, Gladys, Theresa and Jeanette Stein and Daughter-in-Law Jane Stein. A native of Reserve, LA and resident of Vacherie, LA. Paul was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1514. A Private Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip Catholic Church, Vacherie, LA. Burial will follow in St. Philip Cemetery. Due to the recent COVID Pandemic, all services will be private. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
