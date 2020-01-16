Paul T. Barnett, Jr., passed away peacefully in his home on January 6, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ida B. Barnett; siblings, Pauline Stafford, Carmen McKnight, and Malcolm Barnett; two daughters, Judy Armstrong (Wayne) and Paula Barnett; two grandchildren, Darrell Armstrong and Jennifer Milazzo; two great grandchildren, Caleb and Luke Milazzo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Carrie Barnett; brothers, Jerald and Clifton Barnett. A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Sunday, January 19th. Visitation 3-4 p.m. Service 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70817.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020