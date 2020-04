Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Samuel Thomson, 77 a resident of Walker, LA went to be with his Lord on April 15 2020. He was born on January 18, 1943 in Leeds, Alabama He was a Navy Vet.. He is survived by his wife Judith Thomson, 2 children, Natalie and Charles, 6 Grand Children, 2 Great Grand Children. Preceded in death by 2 Children, Marshall and Valerie.

