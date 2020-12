Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Triplett Sr. departed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 66. Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 9AM-11 AM at Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA. Internment at St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

