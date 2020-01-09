Paul Walter Pruyn, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 64. Paul was born on October 25, 1955. He is survived by his parents, Thomas R. and Dorothy B. Pruyn; and two sisters, Linda Pruyn and Susan Weber. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C.S. Ted Pruyn and Vivian B. Pruyn, and Walter Russell Babcock and Romaine J. Babcock. A private memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Donnie Wilkinson at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020