A native of Baton Rouge and resident of Lakeland, LA, Paula Annette Dearman "Teatot" passed away at her home on December 5, 2019 at the age of 66. Paula is survived by her husband, Joseph David Jr.; daughters, Maggie Houghton and husband Chris, and Ashley Vallet and husband Mike. She is also survived by her sons, Coy Gauthier and wife Jennifer, Travis David and wife Melanie, and Daniel David and wife Jami; sister, Mitzi Jones; brother, David Dearman; grandchildren, Brandon, CeCe, Abigayle, Madison, Lily, Major, Merranda, Amber, Reilley, and Arthur; great-grandchild, Jace. Paula is preceded in death by her parents, William and Melvie Dearman. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Chenal Cemetery at 11:00 am. Special thanks to Dr. McCanless and staff. In Lieu of flowers , please send donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019