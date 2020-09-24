1/1
Paula Diane Haydel "PaulDee" Campbell
Paula Diane Haydel Campbell (PaulDee), beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend was called home to her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 69. She was a resident of Zachary and worked for Baker Walmart for 27 years. Family meant everything to her. She loved getting together with family and friends to listen to music and dance. Paula is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, James Michael Haydel and wife Olivia, and Anthony Daniel Haydel and wife Susan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her parents, George and Ruby Haydel, and nephew Todd Haydel. graveside service will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Northridge Care Center for all the love and care they have given to Paula. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Northridge Care Center in Baker, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
