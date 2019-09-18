Paula J. Robinson passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph's Carpenter House holding her daughter Kimberli's hand on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born March 28 1947 in de Quincy, LA, and lived in Baton Rouge most of her life. Paula is survived by her beautiful and loving daughters, Kimberli Robinson Rogillio and husband Kraig and Shannon Robinson Paes and husband Kim, along with her two beloved dogs, Harley and Lucky. Paula worked in numerous professions, including banking, real estate and property management. Paula was a strong, independent, free-spirited, loving and caring woman. She loved dancing with Kathy, dinners with Tara, Marion and Leslie, golfing with her friends and cooking for everyone. Christmas was not Christmas without stopping at Paula's house for food, wine and fellowship. Preceded in death by her parents Carl and Shirley Johnson. Please join us in celebrating Paula's life on Saturday, September 21 at Greenoaks Funeral Home Reception Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., from 11 AM to 2 PM with burial at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ms. Robinson's name to St. Joseph's Carpenter House or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019