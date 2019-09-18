Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Paula J. Robinson passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph's Carpenter House holding her daughter Kimberli's hand on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born March 28 1947 in de Quincy, LA, and lived in Baton Rouge most of her life. Paula is survived by her beautiful and loving daughters, Kimberli Robinson Rogillio and husband Kraig and Shannon Robinson Paes and husband Kim, along with her two beloved dogs, Harley and Lucky. Paula worked in numerous professions, including banking, real estate and property management. Paula was a strong, independent, free-spirited, loving and caring woman. She loved dancing with Kathy, dinners with Tara, Marion and Leslie, golfing with her friends and cooking for everyone. Christmas was not Christmas without stopping at Paula's house for food, wine and fellowship. Preceded in death by her parents Carl and Shirley Johnson. Please join us in celebrating Paula's life on Saturday, September 21 at Greenoaks Funeral Home Reception Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., from 11 AM to 2 PM with burial at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ms. Robinson's name to St. Joseph's Carpenter House or the . Paula J. Robinson passed away peacefully at Saint Joseph's Carpenter House holding her daughter Kimberli's hand on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born March 28 1947 in de Quincy, LA, and lived in Baton Rouge most of her life. Paula is survived by her beautiful and loving daughters, Kimberli Robinson Rogillio and husband Kraig and Shannon Robinson Paes and husband Kim, along with her two beloved dogs, Harley and Lucky. Paula worked in numerous professions, including banking, real estate and property management. Paula was a strong, independent, free-spirited, loving and caring woman. She loved dancing with Kathy, dinners with Tara, Marion and Leslie, golfing with her friends and cooking for everyone. Christmas was not Christmas without stopping at Paula's house for food, wine and fellowship. Preceded in death by her parents Carl and Shirley Johnson. Please join us in celebrating Paula's life on Saturday, September 21 at Greenoaks Funeral Home Reception Center, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA., from 11 AM to 2 PM with burial at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ms. Robinson's name to St. Joseph's Carpenter House or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.