Paula Mae Brignac Borskey, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge. A native of St. Amant and resident of Baton Rouge, Paula was a homemaker who was a lifetime member of New River Methodist Church in St. Amant and was a graduate of St. Amant High School's class of 1955. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles M. Borskey, Jr.; daughter, Carolyn Gay Heard (Daniel); sons, Charles "Chuck" Lane Borskey and Clayton Jay Borskey (Beth); sisters Judy (Patti) Bailey and Karen Hope Nibling; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector P. and Nina Cannon Brignac; daughter, Terri Borskey Hill; sister, Audrey Jean Martin and daughter-in-law, Patricia Shonk Borskey. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019 at New River Methodist Church in St. Amant from 10AM until service at 1PM, conducted by Rev. Russ Clunan. Interment will follow at New River Methodist Church cemetery. Special thanks to "Hospice in His Care" nurse, Stephanie Taylor and caregiver, Raychiel Yelling. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019