Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Niland's Funeral Home Livonia , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church Livonia , LA Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Niland's Funeral Home Livonia , LA

A devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family, she passed away at her home in Livonia on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 5:05 am at the age of 65. She was a native of Maringouin and worked as a Receptionist for Schutte Terhoeve Richardson Eversberg Cronin Judice & Boudreaux Law Firm, where she met lifelong friends. She was also a member of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church. She is survived by her mother, Aline Landry Tyler; daughters, April Cwik, Charity Glaser, Pauline Glaser and Angelle Glaser; grandchildren, Ava Bergeron, Emma Genusa, Tyler LaCombe, Ella Cwik, Vayda LaCombe, Jace Genusa, Lilly Cwik and Ethan LaCombe; sisters, Arline Theriot (Sparling), Beverly Romig (Jessie), Debora Bayham, Hope Bellelo (Randy); brother, Tim Tyler (Patti). She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph MacArthur Glaser; father, Elbert Tyler; father-in law, Hobson Glaser; mother-in-law, Thelma Glaser. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia, followed by entombment in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum in Maringouin. Pallbearers will be Sparling Theriot, Randy Bellelo, Tim Tyler, Karl Glaser, Evan Steib, Kelly Theriot and Jason LaCombe. Memorial donations may be made to the Janell Legier-LaCombe Memorial Fund, www.Nells-Angels.0rg, P.O. Box 312, Fordoche, La. 70732. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019

