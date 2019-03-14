Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Rae Guitrau Brown. View Sign

Paula Rae Guitrau Brown left us on Monday, March 11, at 3:30 a.m. after 86 happy years to join her beloved husband in heaven. A proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Paula was born, raised and lived in French Settlement. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary of Gonzales and a former alderman for the Village of French Settlement and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 62 years, Sidney "Red" Brown, infant daughter, Cheryl, and daughter Frances Chatelain; her mother and father, Pete & Easta Guitrau; Foster parent Ralph & Frances Murphy, brothers Donald; Edman Tummy; Raymond Paul Sr. & Vernon Guitrau; and sister Mable Felps. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Brown; son Bucky Brown and wife Cheryl; and their children Kristy Poche, Daniel Brown & Jacob Brown; daughter Glenda Mack and husband Butch Mack; and their children Eugene Severio Jr., Trampas Severio, Jeremy Mack, Pastor Joey Mack & Shelia Edmonston; daughter Faye Watts and her children Jolie Watts & Ritchie Watts; and son-in-law Douglas Chatelain and his children Sindy Sturges and Douglas Chatelain Jr. She also has numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be B.J. Felps, Darryl Guitrau, Trampas Severio, Eugene Severio Jr., Ritchie Watts, Jacob Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Brown, Billy Brown. Special thanks to our angels on Earth, family friend Manny Simoneaux, special niece Sharon Matherne and the helpful staff at St. Joseph Hospice. Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, French Settlement, on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. until Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Williams Cemetery in Port Vincent. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019

