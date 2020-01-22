|
Paula Schroeder Stuart, passed away on January 21, 2020 at the age of 83. Paula was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. Paula is survived by her husband, Allan R. Stuart, Sr.; her children, Linda Stuart Rodosta and husband Duane Rodosta, Sharon Stuart Stansell and husband Joseph Stansell, and Allan R. Stuart, Jr. "Buckey" and wife Kristy Jordan Stuart; her sister, Joyce Schroeder Soccio; her grandchildren, Devin Rodosta, Tyler Rodosta, Jordan Rodosta, Brooke Stuart, Kade Stuart, Keaton Stuart, Hayes Stuart, Lauren Leggett, Cole Leggett, Christian Stansell, Josh Stansell, Benji Stansell, and John Stansell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Edward Otto Schroeder and Vera Brummerstedet Schroeder; and her sister, Nancy Schroeder Greer. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Devin Rodosta, Tyler Rodosta, Jordan Rodosta, Cole Leggett, Kade Stuart, and Christian Stansell. Honorary pallbearers will be Keaton Stuart Hayes Stuart, Josh Stansell Benji Stansell, and John Stansell. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at The Carpenter House, St. Josephs Hospice of Baton Rouge, and Our Lady of the Lake. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020