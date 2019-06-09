Paula Trapani Bourg, 100, a resident of Clinton, LA, died on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was retired, after a career working in catalog sales for Sears. She was a native of New Orleans, LA. There will be visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Clinton from 10am until funeral mass at 12:30pm, conducted by Fr. Lamar Partin and Rev. Pat Bourg. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Eastman and husband Bill of Clinton, LA; son McKinley "Larry" Bourg Jr. and wife Cindy of Baton Rouge; Rev. Patrick Bourg and wife Ella of Tylertown, MS; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great, great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband McKinley "Mack" Bourg. Pallbearers will be Aaron Bourg, Tom Eastman, McKinley Eastman, David Terrell, Jeremy Aker and James Hall. Her journal "In Search of Self" is in the Louisiana State Library. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 11, 2019