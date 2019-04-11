Paulette W. Jackson passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2019 with her family. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette W. Jackson.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019