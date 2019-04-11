Paulette W. Jackson

Paulette W. Jackson passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2019 with her family. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Interdenominational Faith Assembly, 5045 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Guevara Johnson officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
