Paulia Hawkins Kinabrew, 88, a resident of Denham Springs, LA and faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, went to her eternal home on Thursday August 6, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters Pamela Hebert, Debbie Foster (D), Carla Dale (Robert), Lynette Paxton (Ronnie), Natalie Hicks (Daryl), thirteen grandchildren Erin McMillan (Doug), Jennifer Daigle, David Clark (Diana), Michelle Dyess (Jeremy), Jeffrey Foster (Ahilia), Daniel Dale, William W. Dale, Kelli Paxton, Joey Paxton, Heather Mouton (David), Justin Hicks, Jared Hicks, Paige Garrido (Jonathan), and twelve great-grandchildren. Paulia was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Hawkins, Paul Kinabrew; parents, Ernest Henry and Odette Sanders, stepfather, Jesse Sanders; brother, Edward Sanders; son-in-law, David Clark. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the memorial service at 2:00 pm. The family would like to extend special thanks to Emma and the staff of Maison de Fleur, Paige, Allison and all the staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, and Father Paul Gros of St. George Catholic Church for all of the loving care given to our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.