1/1
Paulia Hawkins Kinabrew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulia Hawkins Kinabrew, 88, a resident of Denham Springs, LA and faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, went to her eternal home on Thursday August 6, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, daughters Pamela Hebert, Debbie Foster (D), Carla Dale (Robert), Lynette Paxton (Ronnie), Natalie Hicks (Daryl), thirteen grandchildren Erin McMillan (Doug), Jennifer Daigle, David Clark (Diana), Michelle Dyess (Jeremy), Jeffrey Foster (Ahilia), Daniel Dale, William W. Dale, Kelli Paxton, Joey Paxton, Heather Mouton (David), Justin Hicks, Jared Hicks, Paige Garrido (Jonathan), and twelve great-grandchildren. Paulia was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Hawkins, Paul Kinabrew; parents, Ernest Henry and Odette Sanders, stepfather, Jesse Sanders; brother, Edward Sanders; son-in-law, David Clark. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm until the memorial service at 2:00 pm. The family would like to extend special thanks to Emma and the staff of Maison de Fleur, Paige, Allison and all the staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, and Father Paul Gros of St. George Catholic Church for all of the loving care given to our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved