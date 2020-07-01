Pauline Avant Lutty, died on June 29, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 88. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Opp, AL. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Polly taught kindergarten at St. Alphonsus School for 11 years. She owned Polly's Child Care Center for 11 years before retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Lutty; daughter, Mary Anne Chiasson; parents, Fatie and William Avant; 3 brothers, Lamon Avant, Louie Avant, and Eugene Avant; and 4 sisters, Orene Wiggins, Winnie Mace, Faye Gilland and Margaret Atkins; and sister-in-law, Sister Mary Frances Lutty. She was survived by 2 daughters and 3 son-in-laws; Tommy Chiasson, Angela and Henry Ziegler and Monica and Tony Zumo. She had nine grandchildren; John Chiasson, Faith Hilbun and husband Kris, Hope Shannon and husband Benjamin, Michelle Stevens and husband Travis, Philip Ziegler and wife Mikayla, Danielle Caudle and husband Jimmie, Kristin Cavnar and husband Bobby, Ryan Zumo, and Josh Zumo and wife Kayla. She had 25 great-grandchildren which she loved dearly. A private family service will be held July 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church followed by a Christian burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Greenwell Springs, LA. As a family, we would like to thank her sitters for the love and compassion they have given her over the last several months.

