Celebration of Life Services for Pauline Dupar Washington, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Second Macedonia Baptist Church, 841 N. 24th St., Baton Rouge, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service, with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home.
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
(225) 357-2675
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019