Pauline Partin Achord, a native of Yell County Arkansas and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on October 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Huey Leon Achord; her daughter, Sharon Swindler, parents, Jerry and Flora Partin; two sisters, Barbara; and Jerry Lynn Partin; and her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her three daughters, Janice Walsh, (David); Pamela Sanders, (Robert Sr. "Bobby"); Connie Saizan, (Randy); son-in-law, Patrick Swindler; brother, Larry Partin; eight grandchildren, Michelle "Shelly" Bischoff; Scotty Joe White; Shane Saizan; Chase Swindler; Alisa Jones; Robert Sanders Jr.; Chad Saizan and Kelly Gondron; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: American Cancer Society
-P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.