Pauline Partin Achord

Pauline Partin Achord, a native of Yell County Arkansas and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on October 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Huey Leon Achord; her daughter, Sharon Swindler, parents, Jerry and Flora Partin; two sisters, Barbara; and Jerry Lynn Partin; and her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her three daughters, Janice Walsh, (David); Pamela Sanders, (Robert Sr. "Bobby"); Connie Saizan, (Randy); son-in-law, Patrick Swindler; brother, Larry Partin; eight grandchildren, Michelle "Shelly" Bischoff; Scotty Joe White; Shane Saizan; Chase Swindler; Alisa Jones; Robert Sanders Jr.; Chad Saizan and Kelly Gondron; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to: American Cancer Society-P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
