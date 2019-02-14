On Sunday, February 10, 2019 Pauline Roberson, loving mother of two, passed away at the age of 57. Pauline was born on May 17, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Roberson and son, Michael Myles. Visitation Saturday, February 16, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Antioch A Full Gospel Baptist Church, 5247 Ford St., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Gregory Cooper officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019