We lost our beautiful Mama, Pauline Schilling Zimmerman, on Thursday morning, October 8th, at the age of 79, in the home of her caregivers, Becky and Blaine Favoron. Her family surrounded her with love and tears as she left to be with the Lord. She was a loving mom, granny, maw maw, sister, aunt, and friend. Pauline was a native of Zachary and raised her children in Baker, Louisiana. To cherish her memories, she leaves behind four children, Butch Curtis Mclin (Lisa), Steve Mclin (Lenor), Becky Mclin Davis Favaron (Blaine), and Vicky Mclin Tumey Burke (JB); seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Virginia McCrory (John); many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count. She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Tincy Warren Schilling; her brother, CJ Schilling; her sisters, Katherline Howard and Norma Hanna; and her husband, Wilmot Zimmerman. Pauline loved dancing, practical jokes, hats, LSU, reading, and helping others. Special thanks to her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Blaine Favaron, for giving her loving comfort in their home during her final years. Mom will be greatly missed by many and always remembered for having a big smile, a big hat, and an even bigger heart. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store