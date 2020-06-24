Pauline Wallace Patterson, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence with family at her side. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4901 Harding Street, Baker, LA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm at the church with President Ruben Clark officiating. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her hobbies were quilting, gardening, a great cook and her dedication to the church was her main focus in life. She is survived by her children, Perry Patterson, Dorothy Courville, Patricia O'Neill, Barbara Ann Allen, Johnny Bill Patterson and Thomas Aldous Patterson; grandchildren, Erin Aquino, Todd Allen, Michelle Sewell, Stephen Allen, Brandon Allen, Sherie Mason, Courtney Johnston, Jimmy Patterson, Tracy O'Neal, Bridget Parker, Patrick Parker, Cherie Ledoux, Wade Adam O'Neill, Christy Patterson, Jennifer Bailey, Alisha Patterson, Cadie Patterson and Tristan Patterson; thirty-four great grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss her. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Patterson; parents, Walter Wallace and Ina Rippy Wallace; son Jimmy Patterson; siblings, Agnes Thigpen, L E Wallace, N Z Wallace and Tommy Lee Wallace; grandson, Michael Scott O'Neill. A special thanks to Tanya of Audubon Hospice for your love and support. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

