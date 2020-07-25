Pearl Fletcher Faser, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 94 at her home. Pearl was a person of character. She was passionate about her lifelong career in ladies retail fashion. After being a buyer for 14 years at Rosenfield's Department Store in Downtown Baton Rouge, she opened her own boutique in 1965 called Poise'n Ivy. Pearl was a pioneer and an inspiration to women owned businesses. She loved the personal relationships she developed with her clientele. But most of all, she loved her family. She was a kind, gracious, caring and loving mother, grandmother and friend, always desiring to keep her family close. Pearl was the magnet at her home for all of the memorable family gatherings. She is survived by her son, Ronald Hernandez and wife Nancy; daughter, Jamie Taber Tarwater; step-daughter, Dennett Taber and husband Bill; grandchildren, Bryant and Blake Hernandez, Marshall and Michael Tarwater, Brandon Hogan Conley, Kristen Hogan Seigle; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Phinney, and Lessie Rice; brothers, Tolley Fletcher and Curtis Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Ray Hernandez; husband, Christian Faser, Jr.; and mother, Mary Elizabeth (Molly) Blunt. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 11:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Larry Spencer. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Very special thank you to Doris Hargrave and Takessia Watts from Home Instead, and nurses Anne, Shawn, and Annette from Pinnacle Hospice.

