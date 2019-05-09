Pearl McKowen Slaughter, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home in Baker, LA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was a devoted christian, born in Lindsey, LA. She was a longtime member of Baker Presbyterian Church where she was the first lady Deacon, member of Presbyterian Women, life member of Louisiana and National Cattleman's and Plantation Cowbelles Associations and Louisiana and National Farm Bureau Federations, Gideons International, East Baton Rouge Parish 4H Supporter and charter member of the Portfolio Book Club. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Baker Presbyterian Church, Baker from 9:30 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Ted Roeling. Burial will follow in Young Family Cemetery, Zachary. Pearl is survived by her devoted children, Mansel Jr. and Phil Slaughter of Jackson, Susan and Joe Pete Maryman of St. Francisville, Carolyn and Bill Gaines of Baker, Dorothy and Kenny Granger of Zachary and James and Pam Slaughter of Lexington, KY, brother, Johnny McKowen and wife Marilyn of Jackson, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, Mansel Spencer Slaughter, Sr, parents, Alex Cobb McKowen and Henrietta Griffith McKowen, sister, Beryl McKowen Morris and brothers, Alex Cobb McKowen Jr. and Henry Griffith McKowen. Pallbearers will be her 13 grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, Baker Presbyterian Church or East Baton Rouge Parish 4H Foundation. Special thanks to all those who cared for our mother in her final days. God bless and keep all of you.