Pearl Quiett "Mother Pearl" Henry entered into eternal rest in Hayward, California on Thursday, July 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving daughters, Dawania and Jackie. A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, she moved to Hayward in 2015 to live with her baby girl, Dawania where she was affectionately called "Mother Pearl". Viewing at Greater King David B.C., Rev. John Montgomery, pastor, on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 8:00 am until service at 11:30 am conducted by Rev.Keno Spurlock; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Dr. Jacqueline J. Hill (Jerome), Bowie, MD; Charlotte Hopkins (David), Mesa, AZ; Gretchen Malone, Baton Rouge; Albert E."AJ" Jones (Deborah), Rosenberg,TX; and Dawania Quiett; siblings, Idell Hawthorne, Gladiola Miles, Emel Quiett, Jr., Baton Rouge; and Barbara Hilliard, Forth Worth, TX; 10 grandchildren; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Cephas Henry; infant son, Charles Henry; parents and four brothers. She was a member of Greater Beach Grove B.C. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

