Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church 930 North Blvd Baton Rouge , LA Funeral service 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church 930 North Blvd Baton Rouge , LA Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Pearl White Belcher passed away Wednesday, February 26th at The Crossing. It is fitting that Pearl peacefully died on Ash Wednesday, in that her life represented faithfully serving others. On Tuesday, March 3rd visitation will begin at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Baton Rouge at 10:30am until the funeral service at 12:00pm at the church. Burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery following the service. Born in Liberty, Mississippi on October 23, 1934, she was the daughter of Willie and John L. White. In 1952, she moved to Baton Rouge after graduating from Liberty High School. Upon graduation she attended Draughns Business College and then Louisiana State University. Married for sixty years to her beloved husband, Fred H. Belcher, Jr., of Baton Rouge who practiced as an attorney. Pearl was a wholehearted wife, mother, and grandmother first and foremost. She was a person of faith, generosity and had a spirit of encouragement; which was evident through her endless community service and volunteerism. Pearl volunteered for many years in the East Baton Rouge Public School System. She worked on the staff of Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) for many years alongside her cherished colleagues. Pearl promoted understanding and respect among all races, religions and cultures with conflict resolution and education. She believed volunteer activism was the only way to accomplish lasting positive results for a better Baton Rouge. Rooted in her values and beliefs, she served as the President of the following groups: East Baton Rouge Legal Auxiliary (2 years), Baton Rouge Home Builders Auxiliary, and Felicity Study Club. In addition, her passion for gardening led her to become a founding member of the Tara Garden Club. Many of her blessings and ideals can be traced back to her service on the following boards: I Care Board and The National Conference of Christians & Jews Board. In 1968, Pearl organized and orchestrated all of the landscaping for the original Woman's Hospital as a volunteer along side LSU students who assisted in all the planting that is still there today. Pearl continued her community service as a member of the Baton Rouge Chapter #163 Order of Eastern Star, Woman's Club and First United Methodist Church. All of her boundless service was recognized by receiving the following awards: 2002 Volunteer Activist Award, the Golden Rule Award, 2000 Leadership Baton Rouge Award and the 2004 Polaris Award by Southern University. With endless love for her family, Pearl was the ideal example of a mother and grandmother who provided strength, support and guidance. Pearl was a role model to all, as she embodied graciousness, generosity and kindness that shined throughout her service and care for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers James and Bernell White. She is survived by her husband Fred H. Belcher, Jr.; her four children Kimberley Belcher Alford (John) Destin, FL, Suzanne D. Belcher, Redondo Beach, CA, deCarla Belcher Kramer and Lance B. Belcher (Alicia); and her four grandchildren, Alexandra Alford, Annie Kramer, Ashley Belcher and Sutter Kramer; her sister-in-laws, Nell McGhee White and Diana Belcher Green. Pall Bearers will be David Bowman, Trey Bowman, Rolfe McCollister, Jr., Stephen McCollister, Jack Miller, Keith Sanders and John Shirley, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 900 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or New Salem Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802. 