Pearlie Mae Ray, a lifelong resident of White Castle, departed this life on November 15, 2020 at the age of 74. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Wilbert (Latricia) Ray, Cheryl Ray, Charlene (Steven) Allen, and Wilfred Ray; three sisters Callie Green, Effie Williams, and Paula Knight; two brothers Gerald Williams and Charles (Juanita) Williams; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. at 25325 Hwy. 1, Plaquemine and Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8-11 a.m. at Asbury Methodist Church. Religious service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd., White Castle, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

