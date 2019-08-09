Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:45 AM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pearly Coupel Breaux, lifelong resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was 85. Pearly was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Pierre Part, where she cherished her faith. Pearly was born, grew up, married, and raised her family all in Pierre Part. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxillary and participated in leading the Rosary at many funerals of the local residents. Pearly was married to the love of her life, Raymond Breaux, and together they created a beautiful family with four very active little boys. She was a stay at home mother raising her children and sometimes help supplement her family by picking crabs. She was well known as being one of the fastest, cleanest crab pickers in Pierre Part. Pearly was also born with a green thumb it showed through the many beautiful plants and flowers she had around her home. Pearly adored her children and sacrificed a lot for them. Her grandchildren cherished her and just loved going to Maw Maw Pearly's house. She always had treats for them and would often cook delicious meals for them. Everybody loved her cracker pudding. Later in life, after all her children and grandchildren were grown, she spent a lot of her time looking through catalogs shopping and secretly bought many items and knick knacks; without the watchful eye of her husband. She loved to be pampered and would spend lots of quality time enhancing her beauty. She was a beautiful soul inside and out. She is survived by her four sons, Danny Breaux, Elray Breaux (Cindy), Glinn Breaux (Debbie), and Kennedy Breaux; one brother, Webb Coupel (Laura Mae); 11 grandchildren, Heidi, Holly, Hope, Danny Jr., Benji, James, Dustin Breaux, Brian, Nadia, Nicole, and Dustin Bordelon; and a multitude of great grandchildren. 