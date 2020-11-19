1/1
Pearly Mae Ray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearly Mae Ray, a lifelong resident of White Castle, departed this life on November 15, 2020 at the age of 74. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Wilbert (Latricia) Ray, Cheryl Ray, Charlene (Steven) Allen, and Wilfred Ray; three sisters Callie Green, Effie Williams, and Paula Knight; two brothers Gerald Williams and Charles (Juanita) Williams; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. at 25325 Hwy. 1, Plaquemine and Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 8-11 a.m. at Asbury Methodist Church. Religious service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd., White Castle, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Asbury Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Darcel Garibaldi
November 20, 2020
A. Wesley's Funeral Home and Staff extend our condolences and are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Wesley
Funeral Director
Freddie Wesley & Family
A. Wesley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved