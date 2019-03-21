Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pedro "Pete" Cantu Jr.. View Sign

Pedro "Pete" Cantu Jr. passed away at 7:00 AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 63 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of Port Isabel, Texas and a resident of Denham Springs. He was a paint foreman for McDermott, formerly CB & I. Visitation will be held at True Light Baptist Church, 13451 True Light Lane, Walker, LA 70785 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00Pm until 7:00 PM which will be followed by a brief memorial service conducted by Dale Inman and Josh Cantu. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cindy Leach Cantu; mother, Lupe' Rivera Cantu; daughter, Hayley Cantu; son, Josh Cantu and fiancée Andrea Dupuy; sister, Linda Cantu; brothers, Rey, Noe, Frankie and Martin Cantu; mother-in-law, Olivia Josey. He was preceded in death by his father, Pedro Cantu Sr. He was a devoted Warrior for Christ and enjoyed and frequently attended True Light Baptist Church in Walker. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball, playing pool and playing games with his family and enjoyed grilling and was very patriotic for his country. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to or to the family to help with funeral expenses. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

