Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Viewing 9:45 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA

"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times and laughing times and bright sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done." Peggy A. (Brown) Gautreaux, 85, passed away at 12:22 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by a brother, Terry Joseph Brown of Shreveport; five children and their spouses, Toni and Steve Odell of Frisco, TX, Lisa and Steve Morris of Florissant, CO, Barry and Karen Gautreaux of Central, Mel and Lori Gautreaux of Greenwell Springs and Michelle and Donnie Liotto of Prairieville.; 14 grandchildren, Ryan, Eric, Brad and Rick Odell, Angie Bowen, Lacy Pollard, Tracy Morris, Celeste Nguyen, Andrea Patt, Kyle and Morgan Gautreaux, Rachel Pinson and Chelbi Liotto; ten great grandchildren, Baylie, Kendyl and Brady Patt, Archer and Sidney Pollard, Eli Morris Crum, Jayce Lawdermilt and Brock Pinson, Jackson Bowen, Meagan Odell and Kelsey Kepler; many nieces and nephews as well as in-laws, Gerald James of Prairieville, Mary Lou and Billy Gaudin of Houston, and Sara Gautreaux of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by her husband, Sidney "Barry" Gautreaux, Sr.; parents, Adam Perkins, Sr. and Thelma Brown; brother, A. P. Brown, Jr.; sisters, Madge Austin and Jo Ann James; and infant son, Daniel Matthew. Mrs. Gautreaux was a native of Prairieville and a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville. She was a devout Catholic and served the church as a member of the Ladies Alter Society, President of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, President of Hospital Ministry, Church Advisory Board of Education, Eucharistic Ministry, CCD Coordinator, Pictorial Directory and worked in the church office. Pallbearers will be Ryan Odell, Brad Odell, Eric Odell, Kyle Gautreaux, Pete Savoy and Erick Pollard. Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, on Wednesday, August 7 from 9:45 a.m. - 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at the Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery behind the church. "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. 