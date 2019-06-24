Peggy Alyine Haynie, 84 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 22, 2019. She entered this world on November 3, 1934, born to Melvia and Elmer Caldwell, in Lone Oak, Texas. Peggy was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. She retired from dedicating many years of service to the Louisiana National Bank. She was a loving and devoted caregiver to many, especially her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her loving sons, Steve Haynie and wife Dea, Jeff Haynie and wife Sherri; daughter, Mona H. Landry; grandchildren, Michele Hughes and husband Ben, Chris Haynie and wife Sarah, Robert Haynie, Brian Landry, Katie Zylicz and husband Matt and Megan Garretson and husband Brandon; and nine great grandchildren. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby "Bob" Ray Haynie; father and mother, Elmer and Melvia Caldwell. Peggy touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs on Wednesday, June 26 from 1:30 pm until the funeral service at 3:00 pm, officiated by Dr. Leo Miller. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019