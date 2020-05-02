Peggy Ann Bourgeois Poirrier
1933 - 2020
Peggy Ann Bourgeois Poirrier, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake regional Medical Center. She was 87. Peggy was born April 28, 1933 to Grace Olana Bourgeois and Earl J. "Pa Bush" Bourgeois. She started her own catering business, Castle Catering, in 1987 and operated it until she suffered a stroke in 1994. Although the stroke took away most of her speech and some movement, it never too away her smile. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Ellen Gomez and husband, Jeffrey; and her grandsons and their spouses, Jed Gomez, Clint Gomez (Mandy), Scott Gomez, and Patrick Gomez (April). She is also survived by her great grandchildren whom she adored, Adriene, Laynee, Tylee, Adison, James, Brett, Ben and Brady. To the kids, she was affectionately known as "Duddie". She is also survived by two brothers in law and their spouses, Steve and Gail Poirrier and Nolan and Betty Poirrier; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton "Tuppy" Poirrier; parents, Earl and Grace Bourgeois; son, Ronald Poirrier; siblings and spouses, Joan and Harry "Soup" Kember and Earl "Jack" and Mary Ann Bourgeois; her husband's siblings and spouses, Betty and Norman Rodrigue and Louis and Joyce Gravois. A private graveside service will be held at the White Castle Mausoleum. We would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Jefferson Manor, especially Joyce, for their loving care.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
Graveside service
Graveside service
the White Castle Mausoleum
