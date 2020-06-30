Peggy Ann Catterton Cox Buratt, born in Maryland, passed away on June 26, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a Native of Ascension Parish where she worked for Ascension Parish School Board as a Bus Driver of 25 years where she retired. She was an active member of the Ascension Parish Council of Aging. She is survived by her 5 Children Gene Harold Cox Jr., Kenneth Ralph Cox, Karl Cecil Cox, Lisa Cox Gautreau, and Carole Cox Bilbao, 9 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her late Husband Gilbert Buratt, Mother, Heddie Viola Sinett; Father, Ralph Samuel Catterton. The Church Funeral Services, of St. Amant, LA, was completed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, followed by burial immediately at Galvez Public Cemetery at 10:00 a.m, located on Carpenter Chapel Rd. The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospice of Baton Rouge "The Carpenters House", Baton Rouge General staff located at Bluebonnet and Landmark South Nursing Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store