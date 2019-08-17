Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Ann Hebert Bernard. With her tremendous Catholic faith and eager to meet her Savior and rejoin her husband, Peggy passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home in Brusly, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving children and sister. She was a native and lifelong resident of Brusly. Peggy was a wonderful homemaker who filled her home with abundant love and faith. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Monday, August 19th, from 5 to 9 p.m., with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation again on Tuesday, August 20th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home in Port Allen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain and con-celebrated by Fr. Joel LaBauve. Entombment will be in the church mausoleum. Peggy is survived by her three children, Paul Bernard and wife Ann Heard Bernard of Baton Rouge, Maria Bernard Bellue of Central, and Donna Bernard O'Brien and husband Dr. Kurt O'Brien of New Iberia; two sisters, Rita Hebert Mullins and husband John of Casa Grande, Arizona and Jane Hebert Caillouet of Brusly; one brother, Landess Hebert and wife Dena of Brusly, five grandchildren, Luke and Holly Bernard, Lane Bellue, Mallory O'Brien Talley and husband Nicholas, and Grace O'Brien; and special friend, B. J. Guillot. Peggy was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 57 years, Leonard E. "Lennie" Bernard; parents, Joseph Clay and Rita Hebert; sister, Bernadette "Nan" Hebert Michel; three brothers, J.C. Hebert, Durwood "B-Boy" Hebert, Lt. Col. Paul Ronald Hebert; and son-in-law, Lee Bellue. Pallbearers will be Robert Tregre, Earl Tregre, Dr. Kurt O'Brien, Bobby Gaudet, Lane Bellue and Luke Bernard. Honorary pallbearers will be Landess Hebert, Dickie Hebert, Thomas Keith Blanchard, Nicholas Talley and Mark Hebert. Peggy was a devout Catholic all of her life. She was a Eucharist Adorer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly for over 33 years, Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, choir member for many years, catechism teacher, and served on the bereavement committee. Peggy enjoyed dancing, sailing, travelling, especially her trip to Rome and Lourdes, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Amedisys Hospice, especially Tricia Michel, Dr. Vince Cataldo, Nurse Practitioner Dustin Denicola, Dr. Brad Vincent and the staff of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, and her caring neighbors of "The Willows". Please share memories and sympathies at Peggy Ann Hebert Bernard. 