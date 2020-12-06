The Lord carried Peggy to eternal peace on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a thoughtful and generous mother, grandmother, aunt, nannie, sister and friend, whose dark brown eyes and ''Ipana" smile made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Peggy was a registered nurse and had fond memories of the early days of her career working in the Burn Unit at Baton Rouge General. She loved her magazines and catalogs and always knew the latest scoop on celebrities and soap opera stars. Peggy is survived by her son T. Maxwell Toler, IV and wife Stephanie, granddaughter Sarah Grace Toler and step-grandson Beau Comeaux; brothers Alex Landry, Floyd Landry, Jr., Ricky Landry and wife Claudia; sisters Kieran Landry and spouse Dr. Renee Harris, Susanne Landry Romig and husband, Michael, Amy Landry Denehy and husband, George; a number of neices, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd J. "Cubbie" Landry and Margaret "Moo" Landry, a nephew and a great-nephew. Special thanks to doctors and staff of Associates in Women's Health in Baton Rouge, and the multitude of friends, specialists and caregivers who loved, laughed and supported Peggy through her amazing life journey. Wilbert Funeral Home in charge of cremation. A private service for immediate family will honor her memory. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.