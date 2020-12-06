1/1
Peggy Ann Landry Williamson
The Lord carried Peggy to eternal peace on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 71. She was a thoughtful and generous mother, grandmother, aunt, nannie, sister and friend, whose dark brown eyes and ''Ipana" smile made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Peggy was a registered nurse and had fond memories of the early days of her career working in the Burn Unit at Baton Rouge General. She loved her magazines and catalogs and always knew the latest scoop on celebrities and soap opera stars. Peggy is survived by her son T. Maxwell Toler, IV and wife Stephanie, granddaughter Sarah Grace Toler and step-grandson Beau Comeaux; brothers Alex Landry, Floyd Landry, Jr., Ricky Landry and wife Claudia; sisters Kieran Landry and spouse Dr. Renee Harris, Susanne Landry Romig and husband, Michael, Amy Landry Denehy and husband, George; a number of neices, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd J. "Cubbie" Landry and Margaret "Moo" Landry, a nephew and a great-nephew. Special thanks to doctors and staff of Associates in Women's Health in Baton Rouge, and the multitude of friends, specialists and caregivers who loved, laughed and supported Peggy through her amazing life journey. Wilbert Funeral Home in charge of cremation. A private service for immediate family will honor her memory. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
December 6, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
