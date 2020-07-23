Peggy Ann Moore Peacock Richards, 79, a resident of Albany, Louisiana, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish in her memories daughters Cynthia Stewart (Charles), Kimberly Jones (Chad); stepson Ricky Richards; sister Carol Stilley (Gerald); grandchildren, Wyatt Stewart (Randi), Blake and Brooke Jones, Hannah and Haley Richards; Special Friend Pete Pfiffner. Peggy proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corps, and she was a faithful and devoted member of the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church. Peggy never met a stranger, she was a loving and caring free spirit who loved gardening, dancing, playing pokeno with a group of special ladies, and spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Butch Richards; mother Rose Moore. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church with visitation from 9:00 am until the services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church building fund. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.