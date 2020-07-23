1/1
Peggy Ann Moore Peacock Richards
Peggy Ann Moore Peacock Richards, 79, a resident of Albany, Louisiana, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish in her memories daughters Cynthia Stewart (Charles), Kimberly Jones (Chad); stepson Ricky Richards; sister Carol Stilley (Gerald); grandchildren, Wyatt Stewart (Randi), Blake and Brooke Jones, Hannah and Haley Richards; Special Friend Pete Pfiffner. Peggy proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corps, and she was a faithful and devoted member of the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church. Peggy never met a stranger, she was a loving and caring free spirit who loved gardening, dancing, playing pokeno with a group of special ladies, and spending time with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Butch Richards; mother Rose Moore. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church with visitation from 9:00 am until the services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church building fund. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Albany Hungarian Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
